Updated Southwest Guilford HS Athletics Schedule:NWG at SWG Basketball on Saturday January 21
Thursday, January 12
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Track GCS JDL Invitational hosted by SWGHS Home
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Tri Meet vs. Page and NWG @ SWGHS Home
Friday, January 13
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Ragsdale High School Away
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Away
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Home
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Home
Saturday, January 14
9:00 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Eagles Duals @ E. Montgomery HS Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Trinity Christian Prep School Away
Sunday, January 15
No events scheduled
Monday, January 16
4:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Southern Alamance HS Tony Perru Tournament @ S.Alamance HS Away
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Southern Alamance HS Tony Perru Tournament @ S.Alamance HS Away
Tuesday, January 17
No events scheduled
Wednesday, January 18
No events scheduled
Thursday, January 19
No events scheduled
Friday, January 20
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Away
5:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Postponed- Northwest Senior High School Home
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Mike Raybon Invitational @ SEGHS Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Postponed- Northwest Senior High School Home
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Away
Saturday, January 21
9:00 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Mike Raybon Invitational @ SEGHS Away
4:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Home
5:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Home
