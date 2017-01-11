Updated Southwest Guilford HS Athletics Schedule:NWG at SWG Basketball on Saturday January 21

Thursday, January 12

5:00 PM Coed Varsity Track GCS JDL Invitational hosted by SWGHS Home

6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Tri Meet vs. Page and NWG @ SWGHS Home

Friday, January 13

5:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Ragsdale High School Away

5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Away

6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Home

6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Away

7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Home

Saturday, January 14

9:00 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Eagles Duals @ E. Montgomery HS Away

7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Trinity Christian Prep School Away

Sunday, January 15

No events scheduled

Monday, January 16

4:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Southern Alamance HS Tony Perru Tournament @ S.Alamance HS Away

6:00 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Southern Alamance HS Tony Perru Tournament @ S.Alamance HS Away

Tuesday, January 17

No events scheduled

Wednesday, January 18

No events scheduled

Thursday, January 19

No events scheduled

Friday, January 20

5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Away

5:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Postponed- Northwest Senior High School Home

6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Mike Raybon Invitational @ SEGHS Away

6:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Postponed- Northwest Senior High School Home

6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Away

Saturday, January 21

9:00 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Mike Raybon Invitational @ SEGHS Away

4:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Home

5:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Northwest Senior High School Home