Smith vs. Southeast Guilford Girls and Boys Make up Basketball Games from last Friday

Posted by Press Release on January 10, 2017

Per Smith Athletic Director, Rod McCullough, the Smith-Southeast Guilford basketball games will be made up on Thursday January 12th with varsity girls tipping off at 6:00 and the boys at 7:30.

Games at SE Guilford…..SEG AD Shawyn Newton

