Clemson 35-31 over Alabama for the College Football National Championship and good for Greensboro

Clemson 35, Alabama 31

Big win for the ACC which has their home offices located in Greensboro and good win for former Greensboro high school football players Chris Register(Dudley HS) and Diondre Overton(Page HS), who are both members of the National Champion Clemson Tigers football team…..Former Clemson Tiger D.J. Reader(Grimsley High School), who was with the Tigers last year when they fell to Alabama in the Title Game, has to be happy for his Tigers too, as do former Clemson Tigers Joe and Jeff Bostic from Ben L. Smith High School….

Plenty of Greensboro connections with the Clemson Tigers and you may know of a few more….I believe Joe Franks, who used to be over at Grimsley HS and the football field at Grimsley is named for him, pretty sure Joe is a former Clemson man…He used to have his Grimsley car, which I believe was an old station wagon, it was painted and dressed up in Clemson colors for many years…Pretty Rusty Lee, the Athletic Director at Page, his wife is a Clemson Tiger-grad and that makes the Lee household Clemson Tiger fanatics and I’m sure there are many more connections around town and plenty of tight Tiger ties being tossed around town today….