Looking at the Boys and Girls High School Basketball Polls for this week

Here is what we had for the polls for this before we ran out of time and did not get our Friday night basketball games in….Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford boys next Wednesday at 7pm, Dudley at Page next Friday night in what would be Hendon Hooker’s last high school game of his career, before he enters Virginia Tech on January 17 and two from today/Saturday, you have Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford and I think that one hits at 4pm in the afternoon on Time Warner Cable….

For this week we have and “What Do You Think?”…..

Boys Poll and we are going with two Combined Polls for this week….

1)Greensboro Day School

2)Wesleyan Christian Academy

3)Northwest Guilford

4)Southwest Guilford

5)Dudley

6)Smith

7)Northern Guilford

8)Eastern Guilford

9)Southeast Guilford

10)TIE:Northeast Guilford/Page

Girls Poll

1)Northwest Guilford

2)Southwest Guilford

3)Northern Guilford

4)Wesleyan Christian Academy

5)Northeast Guilford

6)Dudley

7)Page

8)High Point Andrews

9)High Point Central

10)Eastern Guilford