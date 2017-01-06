List of Cancellations/Postponements for Today(Friday January 6 :Hoop Cities Invitational moved to January 14

from T. Wingate Andrews Athletic Director Derek Anderson:

The following High Point Andrews athletic events scheduled for Friday January 6 have been canceled due to approaching winter storm.

TWA Wrestling: Quentin Crosby Invitational at Dudley High School for Friday Jan 6 & Saturday Jan 7 (canceled)

Varsity Women & Men Basketball: Providence Grove at T.W. Andrews (rescheduled for Wed. January 11th)

JV Women & Men Basketball: T.W Andrews at Providence Grove (rescheduled for Wed. January 11th)

Fall Sports Banquet scheduled for Monday January 9th will be rescheduled to Monday January 30th at 6 pm

from Ragsdale Athletic Director Brian Herndon:

This afternoon’s Indoor Track meet, scheduled for the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, has been cancelled.

More coming in….

Hoop Cities Invitational Jan 7th, 2017 has been moved to January 14

Unfortunately due to the predictions of the weather for this upcoming weekend the Hoop Cities Invitational will be a delayed. Our make up date will be January 14th, 2017, Adjustments in scheduling will be made so be in the look out for it no later than Tuesday……