Schedule Changes for High School Basketball for Thursday and Friday:EG, SEG, RAG, NWG, PAGE and others checking in

*****Schedule Changes for High School Basketball for Thursday and Friday and there may be more coming….*****

from Randall Hackett, Athletic Director at Eastern Guilford High School:

The Eastern Guilford away basketball games vs. Rockingham County scheduled Friday, 1/6/17 have been moved to TONIGHT/Thursday, 1/5/17.

+++++Game times- JV boy’s- 4:30, Varsity girl’s- 6:00 and Varsity boy’s- 7:30.+++++

from Shawyn Newton, AD at Southeast Guilford High School:

Southeast Guilford HS has decided to move the varsity games vs. Smith HS up 1 hour on Friday. The Varsity girls game will start at 5pm and the men’s game will start at 6:30pm.

from Brian Herndon, Athletic Director at Ragsdale High School:

Start times for tomorrow night’s(Friday’s) Varsity Basketball games, Ragsdale @ NW Guilford, have been moved up to the following:

· Women’s game @ 5:00 PM

· Men’s game @ 6:30 PM

JV games @ Ragsdale will remain as scheduled:

· Women’s JV @ 5:00 PM

· Men’s JV @ 6:30 PM

from John Hughes, Athletic Director at Northwest High School and John concurs with the above info from Ragsdale….

The start time of the varsity basketball games for Northwest Guilford High School versus Ragsdale will be moved up one hour tomorrow.

Varsity Girls will start at 5pm and the Varsity boys will follow.

from Rusty Lee, Athletic Director at Page HS:

Here is the adjusted basketball schedule for Friday/tomorrow (01/06/17) due to the possibility of wintery weather.

– 9th grade basketball vs. NW postponed

– 5:00 pm Men’s JV basketball AT Grimsley

– 5:00 pm Women’s Varsity Basketball at Page vs. Grimsley

– 6:30 pm Men’s Varsity Basketball at Page vs. Grimsley

Also early moves on Friday and these coming in from the News and Record:

Glenn at Southwest Guilford with Girls game at 5pm and boys game to follow…

High Point Central at East Forsyth…Girls at 5pm and boys to follow…

+++++Also in action on this Thursday night we have:

Piedmont Classical School at Greensboro Day School 4:30pm for the girls and we are thinking the boys will tip around 6pm..GDS boys now at (20-2) and GDS girls at (9-10)…

Wesleyan Christian Academy at the Cannon School in Concord…6pm WES boys currently at (15-1)

Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy 6pm….This game was moved from Friday to Thursday…