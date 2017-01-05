NCPreps.com 3A All-State Football Team:Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) is on the line/All-State Offensive Lineman

Posted by Press Release on January 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Here is the 2016 NCPreps.com 3A All-State Football Team.
CLICK HERE to see more and read more…..
from Deana King at NCPreps.com

OFFENSE

QB – Caiden Norman – Cleveland

RB – Jahmir Smith – Lee County

RB – Anthony McCray – West Brunswick

WR – Jacob Scott – Cleveland

WR – Emeka Emezie – Marvin Ridge

WR – C.J. Thompson – Erwin

OL – Avery Jones – Havelock

OL – Dmitri Emmanuel – Marvin Ridge

OL – Brock Hoffman – Statesville

OL – Jon Barrett Lewis – Hibriten

OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds

OL – Spencer Clapp – Eastern Guilford

DEFENSE

DL – Stormy Mosteller – Burns

DL – Stone Edwards – Orange

DL – Dan Louba – Hickory Ridge

DL – Phillip Davis – South Point

DL – Isaiah Gay – Northern Nash

LB – Sherrod Green – Rocky Mount

LB – Justin Foster – Crest

LB – Montrell Pollock – Jacksonville

DB – Hamsah Nadirildeen – Concord

DB – Skylin Thomas – Hibriten

DB – Joey Hobbs – Weddington

DB – Detrell Revis – Rocky Mount

SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETES

ATH – Payton Wilson – Orange

K – Matt Petersen – Weddington

P – Spencer Miller – FT Foard

LS – Noah Turner – Western Alamance

KR/PR – Demarcus Alexander – Central Cabarrus

