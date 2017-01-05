NCPreps.com 3A All-State Football Team:Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) is on the line/All-State Offensive Lineman
Here is the 2016 NCPreps.com 3A All-State Football Team.
from Deana King at NCPreps.com
OFFENSE
QB – Caiden Norman – Cleveland
RB – Jahmir Smith – Lee County
RB – Anthony McCray – West Brunswick
WR – Jacob Scott – Cleveland
WR – Emeka Emezie – Marvin Ridge
WR – C.J. Thompson – Erwin
OL – Avery Jones – Havelock
OL – Dmitri Emmanuel – Marvin Ridge
OL – Brock Hoffman – Statesville
OL – Jon Barrett Lewis – Hibriten
OL – Jacob Setterlind – AC Reynolds
OL – Spencer Clapp – Eastern Guilford
DEFENSE
DL – Stormy Mosteller – Burns
DL – Stone Edwards – Orange
DL – Dan Louba – Hickory Ridge
DL – Phillip Davis – South Point
DL – Isaiah Gay – Northern Nash
LB – Sherrod Green – Rocky Mount
LB – Justin Foster – Crest
LB – Montrell Pollock – Jacksonville
DB – Hamsah Nadirildeen – Concord
DB – Skylin Thomas – Hibriten
DB – Joey Hobbs – Weddington
DB – Detrell Revis – Rocky Mount
SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETES
ATH – Payton Wilson – Orange
K – Matt Petersen – Weddington
P – Spencer Miller – FT Foard
LS – Noah Turner – Western Alamance
KR/PR – Demarcus Alexander – Central Cabarrus
