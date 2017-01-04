Southeast Guilford HS Athletics for week of 1/4-1/7/17
01/04/17 Wednesday Swimming V Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM Ben L. Smith High School Smith/Dudley Smith HS Pool
01/04/17 Wednesday Wrestling V Men’s A 7:00 PM Southern Alamance
01/06/17 Friday Wrestling V Men’s A 5:00 PM Dudley Crosby Tournament @ Dudley
01/06/17 Friday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Ben L. Smith High School
01/06/17 Friday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Ben L. Smith High School SE Gymnasium
01/06/17 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Ben L. Smith High School
01/06/17 Friday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Ben L. Smith High School SE Gymnasium
01/07/17 Saturday Swimming V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM Western Guilford Smith HS Pool
01/07/17 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A 9:00 AM Dudley Crosby Tournament @ Dudley
01/07/17 Saturday Wrestling JV Men’s A 9:00 AM Glenn Bobcat JV Tournament
01/07/17 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s A 10:00 AM TBA Green and Gold Classic @JDL Fast Track
