Southwest Guilford HS Athletics for the week of 1/3-1/7/17
Tuesday, January 03
6:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Bishop Mc Guinness Memorial H S Home
7:30 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Bishop Mc Guinness Memorial H S Home
Wednesday, January 04
7:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Northwest Senior High School Away
Thursday, January 05
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling East Forsyth High School Away
Friday, January 06
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming North Davidson Invitational Swimming Meet Away
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Glenn Away
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Quentin Crosby Invitational @ Dudley HS Away
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Glenn Home
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Glenn Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Glenn Home
Saturday, January 07
9:00 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Quentin Crosby Invitational @ Dudley HS Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Trinity Christian Prep School Away
