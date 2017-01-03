Game Report on Southern Guilford-Ledford Girls Basketball:Despite 20 points from K. Roberts and 19 from N. Williams, Storm can not blow up/away Panthers
Ledford 61, Soutthern Guilford 52
Southern Guilford (6-7): 52, Ledford (14-1): 61
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Ledford 18 16 22 5 61 Southern Guilford 13 9 2 28 52
Southern Guilford Scores: Ariyah Wheless: 20 pts, 6 steals; Nokomis Williams: 19; Kristen Roberts: 5; Jasmine Hayes: 4; Trinity Davis: 2; Ma’Kye Calloway-Matthews: 2
Ledford Scores: Riley Berrier: 24; Ashley Anthony: 15; Lyrik Thorne: 11; Emma O’Toole: 8; Brianna Church: 2; CeQuan Person: 1
