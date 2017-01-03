Game Report on Southern Guilford-Ledford Girls Basketball:Despite 20 points from K. Roberts and 19 from N. Williams, Storm can not blow up/away Panthers

Posted by Press Release on January 3, 2017 at 11:02 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Ledford 61, Soutthern Guilford 52
Southern Guilford (6-7): 52, Ledford (14-1): 61

                        Q1	Q2	Q3	Q4	Final
Ledford	                18	16	22	 5	61
Southern Guilford	13	9	 2	28	52

Southern Guilford Scores: Ariyah Wheless: 20 pts, 6 steals; Nokomis Williams: 19; Kristen Roberts: 5; Jasmine Hayes: 4; Trinity Davis: 2; Ma’Kye Calloway-Matthews: 2

Ledford Scores: Riley Berrier: 24; Ashley Anthony: 15; Lyrik Thorne: 11; Emma O’Toole: 8; Brianna Church: 2; CeQuan Person: 1

Courtesy of Keisha Giles

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA
*

home top