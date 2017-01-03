2016 Christmas Classic Middle School Basketball Tournament Results

2016 Christmas Classic Results

December 26th-30th

The area’s biggest middle school tournament

12 teams competed in the 2016 Christmas Classic middle school basketball tournament. Pool play games took place Monday – Wednesday. Those games determined the teams placed in each of the Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions. Bracket division games were played on Thursday and the finals were held on Friday during the week long event.

Rockingham Middle wins the Gold division.

Uwharrie Charter wins the Silver division.

Oak Level Academy wins the Bronze division.

This tournament is an annual event, taking place each year during the Christmas holiday break. For more information, call Dan Carter at 336-303-0472.