New News and Record Top Ten High School Basketball Polls with GDS and WES 1-2 Boys, with NWG and Northern Guilford 1-2 Girls

CLICK HERE for the girls new Top Ten High School Basketball Poll from the News and Record, with Northwest Guilford at #1, Northern Guilford at #2 and Rockingham County at #3…

CLICK HERE for the new Boys Poll with Greensboro Day at #1, Wesleyan Christian Academy at #2 and the Southwest Guilford Cowboys at #3…..

Coming in from Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin at the News and Record HSXtra section, with input from area coaches…