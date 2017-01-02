CBS MaxPreps Top 25 High School Boys Basketball Rankings for Jan. 2:Greensboro Day(20-1) at #5 and Wesleyan Christian Academy(14-1) at #25
Check out the new CBS/MaxPreps Rankings for this week with the Greensboro Day School(20-1) at #5 and Wesleyan Christian Academy(14-1), from High Point, at #25…..
http://t.maxpreps.com/2hIyB5U
1. (7) Nathan Hale (Seattle), 9-0
2. (2) Chino Hills (Calif.), 16-0
3. (1) Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 10-1
4. (10) Simeon (Chicago), 11-0
5. (3) Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), 20-1
6. (4) Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.), 9-2
7. (5) Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 16-1
8. (NR) McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 12-0
9. (11) Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.), 3-2
10. (12) St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 6-0
11. (14) North Central (Indianapolis), 8-0
12. (17) Westerville South (Westerville, Ohio), 8-0
13. (16) Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 9-2
14. (NR) Skyline (Dallas), 17-0
15. (15) Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.), 13-1
16. (9) DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 8-1
17. (NR) Jonesboro (Ark.), 11-0
18. (NR) Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 8-1
19. (NR) Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 14-0
20. (NR) Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.), 11-1
21. (21) Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 12-1
22. (24) Greenforest (Decatur, Ga.), 10-2
23. (NR) Shadow Mountain (Phoenix, Ariz.), 16-0
24. (25) East English Village Prep (Detroit), 5-0
25. (NR) Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.), 14-1
Dropped out: No. 6 Garfield (Seattle), No. 8 Curie (Chicago), No. 13 Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.), No. 18 Sam Houston Math Science & Tech (Houston), No. 19 Norcross (Ga.), No. 20 Cordova (Tenn.), No. 22 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), No. 23 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)
On the bubble: Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), Champlin Park (Minn.), Evanston (Ill.), Klein Forest (Houston), Newton (Covington, Ga.)
