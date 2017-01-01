NCPreps.com All-State 4-A Football Team with Hooker and Speas(Dudley HS), Polite and Tisdale(Page HS) and Jaylen Guy(SEG)
CLICK HERE for the 4-A All-State High School Football Team from NCPreps.com…
Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), Bryson Speas(Dudley HS), Ronald Polite(Page HS), Alan Tisdale(Page HS) and Jaylen Guy(Southeast Guilford HS) all on board….
