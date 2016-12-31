Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Closes Holiday Classic With Victory Over Albion:Donavan Griffith(Northeast Guilford HS) with Double-Double for Pride

Men’s Basketball Closes Holiday Classic With Victory Over Albion

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Donavan Griffith(Northeast Guilford HS) and Lorenzo Marry each scored a team-high 17 points as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team closed out the Guilford College Holiday Classic Friday with an 81-75 victory over Albion College.

The Britons (3-8) opened the game on a 13-4 run before the Pride (6-4) pulled within two following a 7-0 run of their own. Joseph Gatling scored the run’s first five points before Griffith converted on two free-throw attempts.

After the Pride cut the deficit down, Albion quickly regained a double digit advantage at 34-22 with nine minutes left in the opening half.

However, Greensboro closed out the half on a 25-10 run to take a 47-44 halftime lead. Darus Maddox, who hit a three-pointer as the first half clock expired, had a team-best eight points during the closing spurt, while Griffith, Hamilton Hawkins, Marry, and Gatling combined for 17 points.

The Pride was able to continue the momentum in the early parts of the second half.

With Greensboro clinging to a 58-55 lead six minutes into the second period, the Pride opened its largest lead of the game at 70-55, following a 12-0 run. Dominic Fumbanks tallied the run’s first four points before Marry capped it off with an old-fashion three-point play.

The Britons were able to pull back to within three points with three minutes showing on the clock, but the Pride was able to convert on seven-of-eight free throws over the final minute to secure the six point victory.

“I was very proud of the team for rebounding back from last night’s disappointing loss the way they did,” Associate Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “If we are able to do the same thing throughout conference play, we will be in good shape come the end of the season.

“As far as today’s game goes, we had several players come up big; Lorenzo had one of his best games of his career tonight. He did a great job on the defensive end of the floor, while also creating easy looks on the offensive end. As a team we have to ride this momentum into Wednesday when we open league play.”

Griffith tallied his fourth double double in the past five games as he added 11 rebounds to his 17 points, while Marry came up just short with nine rebounds. Maddox chipped in 16 points and Galting added 12 points. Gatling also passed for a game-high six assists.

The Pride men will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they open USA South Athletic Conference play, in Danville, Va., against the Cougars of Averett University.