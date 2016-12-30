Reports and Scores coming Today and Tonight from the Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament
Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament
Eastern Guilford boys 82, Graham 56
Eastern Guilford boys in the Title Game/Championship Game on Friday night….
Panther Creek 66, Southeast girls 52
Southeast will play Graham at 4pm on Friday
More Finals from Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament:
Piedmont Classical boys 81, Burlington Cummings 72
The Burlington School girls 71, Piedmont Classical 12
