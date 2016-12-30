Game Report on Eastern Guilford-Graham Boys Basketball with Wildcats Win and EG in Championship Game on Friday Night

Eastern Guilford Holiday Christmas Tournament

Eastern Guilford 82
Graham 56

EG
Jaylen Alston 23
Ramal Patterson 20
Montez Venable 18
Dominique Graves 12
Nic Cheely 4
Cameron Collins 3
Christian McMullen 2

Graham
T. Ross 15
B. Covington 5
C. Thompson 1
D. Mavre 2
C. Fuller 9
C. Leonard 2
T. Rainey 1
TJ Nesmith 4
T. Reed 8
C. Torain 5
J. Wright 2
M. Kelly 2

