Game Report on Eastern Guilford-Graham Boys Basketball with Wildcats Win and EG in Championship Game on Friday Night
Eastern Guilford Holiday Christmas Tournament
Eastern Guilford 82
Graham 56
EG
Jaylen Alston 23
Ramal Patterson 20
Montez Venable 18
Dominique Graves 12
Nic Cheely 4
Cameron Collins 3
Christian McMullen 2
Graham
T. Ross 15
B. Covington 5
C. Thompson 1
D. Mavre 2
C. Fuller 9
C. Leonard 2
T. Rainey 1
TJ Nesmith 4
T. Reed 8
C. Torain 5
J. Wright 2
M. Kelly 2
Courtesy of Eric Dudley
