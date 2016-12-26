The HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament begins Today at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center:Listen to the games on GreensboroSports Radio

TODAY/Monday December 26

Round One for the Men:(Court 1)

#1 Greensboro Day School vs. #8 Grimsley…3:30pm

#4 Dudley vs. #5 Page…5pm

#2 Northwest Guilford vs. #7 Ragsdale…6:30pm

#3 Smith vs. #6 Northern Guilford 8pm

Round One for the Women:(Court 2)

#2 Northwest Guilford vs. #7 Greensboro Day School…3pm

#3 Page vs. #6 Ragsdale… 4:30pm

#1 Northern Guilford vs. #8 Grimsley…6pm

#4 Dudley vs. #5 Smith…7:30pm

The 41st Annual HAECO Invitational High School Basketball Tournament runs Monday December 26 thru Wednesday December 28th at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…Greensboro Day School men(17-1) and Northern Guilford women(9-0) are the #1 seeds….All men’s games can be heard on Monday on GreensboroSports Radio…Men’s and Women’s Semifinals on Tuesday and Finals on Wednesday on GreensboroSports Radio…..

Click On the play button and if you need to select a player, select Windows Media Player and that should work good for you….You should also be able to pick us up on 97.7 FM inside the Coliseum….