Elon’s Burnett Nets CAA WBB Player of the Week Honor

RICHMOND, Va. – Junior guard Shay Burnett of the Elon University women’s basketball team earned her first Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week award of the season on Monday, Dec. 26, after helping the Phoenix to a 2-0 record last week at the GSU Holiday Classic.

Burnett filled the stat sheet in both games last week, averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.5 steals. She also shot 50 percent (10-for-20) from the field. She had 21 points and six steals in Elon’s 65-62 win over Akron, going to the line twice in the final eight seconds and hitting two free throws that thwarted a Zips comeback. Burnett then had a double-double versus host Georgia State with 13 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out seven assists in the Phoenix’s 84-67 victory. The Graham, N.C., native was named to the All-Tournament team at the conclusion of the tournament.

Elon returns from the holiday break on Wednesday, Dec. 28, as the Phoenix hosts King College inside Alumni Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.