Game Report on Greensboro Day School-Gray Collegiate Boys Basketball from Thursday with Greensboro Day(17-1) at the Chick-fil-A

Official Basketball Box Score — Game Totals — Final Statistics

Greensboro Day School vs Gray Collegiate Academy

12/23/16 2:00 PM at 2016 Chick-fil-A Classic (Columbia, SC)

Greensboro Day School 54 • 17-1

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 02 SMITH, Solomon f 4-9 0-0 1-2 3 3 6 0 9 0 0 0 1 24 04 MOORMAN, JP f 6-12 0-1 2-2 1 7 8 0 14 7 5 3 4 31 01 DILLARD, Will g 3-4 0-1 2-2 1 6 7 0 8 1 4 0 0 23 03 NEWMAN, John g 3-7 0-1 2-5 1 6 7 1 8 1 7 1 0 29 12 PERKINS,Jordan g 3-9 0-4 0-0 0 3 3 4 6 5 1 0 1 30 05 LANDRY, Pearce 3-6 3-6 0-0 0 0 0 0 9 1 0 0 1 13 10 MICHAEL, Alex 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 10 Team 3 0 3 1 Totals 22-48 3-14 7-11 9 26 35 6 54 15 19 4 8 160

FG % 1st Half: 13-29 44.8%

3FG % 1st Half: 1-7 14.3%

FT % 1st Half: 1-4 25.0%

2nd half: 9-19 47.4%

2nd half: 2-7 28.6%

2nd half: 6-7 85.7%

Game: 22-48 45.8%

Game: 3-14 21.4%

Game: 7-11 63.6%

Deadball

Rebounds

2

Gray Collegiate Academy 49 • 4-5

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

04 GARY, Juwan f 6-17 0-2 3-4 5 4 9 2 15 0 2 0 2 29

14 FIELDS, Keyshawn f 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 5 0 1 3 0 1 22

00 BRUNER, Tommy g 2-9 1-3 2-2 1 2 3 1 7 2 5 1 2 26

01 ROBINSON, Khalil g 5-11 1-5 0-0 1 2 3 0 11 4 1 0 1 29

05 FELTON, Jalek g 6-17 1-5 0-1 0 4 4 1 13 1 3 0 1 28

02 COOKE, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

03 ROBINSON, Jalil 1-3 1-3 0-0 3 2 5 0 3 0 0 0 1 14

12 OAKMAN, Mezziah 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 3 0 0 2 1 1 9

Team 2 1 3

Totals 20-58 4-18 5-7 13 19 32 12 49 8 16 2 9 160

FG % 1st Half: 10-24 41.7%

3FG % 1st Half: 2-7 28.6%

FT % 1st Half: 3-4 75.0%

2nd half: 10-34 29.4%

2nd half: 2-11 18.2%

2nd half: 2-3 66.7%

Game: 20-58 34.5%

Game: 4-18 22.2%

Game: 5-7 71.4%

Deadball

Rebounds

1

Officials:

Technical fouls: Greensboro Day School-None. Gray Collegiate Academy-None.

Attendance:

2016 Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School (Columbia,SC)

Game #27: Greensboro Day (NC) vs. Gray Collegiate (SC)

Score by periods 1st 2nd Total Greensboro Day School 28 26 54 Gray Collegiate Academy 25 24 49

In Off 2nd Fast Points Paint T/O Chance Break Bench GREENS 34 9 4 23 9 GRAY 22 22 6 15 3

Last FG – GREENS 2nd-00:42, GRAY 2nd-00:07.

Largest lead – GREENS by 11 1st-05:58, GRAY by 4 1st-14:37.

Score tied – 0 times.

Lead changed – 1 time.