Andrew Wilson Joins Elon Athletic Communications Office

ELON, N.C. – Andrew Wilson ‘14 was named Assistant Director of Communications for Athletics at Elon University on Thursday, Dec. 22. Wilson will be the primary communications contact for the Phoenix women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, men’s tennis and volleyball teams.

Prior to coming to Elon, Wilson was the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Wake Forest University. While at Wake Forest, Wilson was the communications liaison for the Demon Deacons women’s basketball and men’s soccer teams, while also directing the social media strategy for Wake’s athletic department. Wilson helped promote the Demon Deacons men’s soccer team during its run to the NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup title match in 2016, as Wake dropped a hard-fought decision in penalty kicks against reigning champion Stanford. Wilson helped promote multiple student-athletes to major awards while at Wake Forest, including two finalists for the Senior CLASS Award in men’s soccer and multiple CoSIDA Academic All-America awards.

While at Wake Forest, Wilson also served as the Director of Media Relations for the Winston-Salem Open. He was responsible for the social media, video production and editing, website coordination, press releases, newsletter updates and the design and execution of the 60-page tournament program for the professional tennis tournament.

Prior to Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem Open, Wilson spent a year at James Madison University as an Athletics Communications Assistant. While at JMU, Wilson was the communications contact for the school’s women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s track and field teams. Wilson also served as the secondary communications contact for JMU’s women’s basketball team that finished the season with a 29-4 record en route to the CAA title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Wilson was also instrumental in helping JMU develop the athletic department’s style guide.

Wilson graduated from Elon in May 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism while minoring in Business Administration. As a student at Elon, he worked as a student assistant in the athletics communications department serving as the men’s and women’s tennis communications contact during the 2014 spring season when both teams won the Southern Conference tournament and went to the NCAA Championship. Prior to working for the athletic department at Elon, Wilson spent multiple years with the student newspaper, The Pendulum, and served as the sports editor in his final year with the newspaper.

While at Elon, Wilson also completed internships with Sporting News Media, the Burlington Royals, and The Burlington (N.C.) Times-News.

Originally from Cary, N.C., Wilson is a member of CoSIDA and currently resides in Greensboro.